PNP sacks Lanao Sur police chief

THE chief of Lanao del Sur provincial police, Senior Supt. Oscar Nantes, was relieved of his post on Friday upon orders of the Philippine National Police hierarchy, Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao regional director Reuben Theodore Sindac said on Tuesday. Nantes will be transferred to Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kidarat, Sarangani and General Santos City). Sindac added that Supt. Restituto Lacano will temporarily replace Nantes, saying the transfer of the provincial police chief has nothing to do with the ongoing crisis in Marawi City.