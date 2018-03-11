PNP sets up indigenous people’s desk in Mindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police have put up an “indigenous people (IP) desk” throughout Western Mindanao, including Isabela City in nearby Basilan province, to protect the welfare of tribesmen in the restive southern Philippine region.

Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, regional police chief, said the IP desk will be added to current human rights desk and women and children protection desk and shall be responsible for the protection and promotion of the interest and well-being of indigenous people with regards to their beliefs, customs, traditions and institutions.

“The establishment of IP desk is to address the various issues and concerns confronting the indigenous people and to effectively and efficiently deliver the legal and basic services they need,” he said.

Beltran said the new desk, to be manned by indigenous officers, is under the Office of Investigation and Detection Management Section.

Many indigenous groups have accused communist rebels and Muslim militants of harassing them and scores had been killed over the past years in Mindanao. Others have complained of their cultural rights trampled upon as well as their ancestral domain were taken from them by illegal mining firms and loggers or the private armed groups protecting landlords.