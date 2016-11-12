PNP starts dismissing police found using drugs

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has started flexing its muscle against erring police personnel especially those who have tested positive for illegal drug use this year, a police official said.

The head of the PNP Directorate for Operations (DO), Chief Supt. Camilo Cascolan said this move of the 180,000 strong police organization is part of their internal cleansing program in line with the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing in Camp Crame, Cascolan disclosed that this year 175 of their personnel have “tested positive” for illegal drug use particularly of methamphetamine hydrochloride, popularly known as shabu.

Of this figure, Cascolan said that three uniformed personnel have been dismissed from the service and four have been recommended for dismissal after they were confirmed positive for illegal drug use; 45 are now facing summary dismissal proceedings.

Some 85 police personnel are undergoing pre-charge investigation (PCI) while 28 are awaiting approval for of heir PCI.

|The PNP-DO records also show that administrative cases have been filed against seven non-uniformed personnel (NUP) of the PNP for which the highest penalty is dismissal from the police service. As this developed, Chief Supt. Lurimer Detran, deputy director for the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership (DC) announced that Christmas has come early for police personnel. They will receive their 14th month and P5,000 productivity enhancement incentive and P5,000 cash gift by November 18. This would be the second year that both uniformed and non-uniformed PNP personnel will be receiving a 14th month pay. “The fund requirement for this alone amounts to P6.8 billion,” he added.

Two of the 175 tested for illegal drug use have already died.

Detran said police personnel will get their 14th month pay depending on their rank. “They can expect that by the 18th it will be credited to their respective accounts.”

He cited as an example, a policeman with the rank of Police Officer 1 (PO1) with a basic pay of P14,834 will receive the amount of P24,834 as his yearend bonus. “Malaking bagay ito para sa ating mga police,” Detran said.

He added that a ranking police official like PNP Chief, Director General Ronald Dela Rosa who has a basic pay of P67, 000 will be receiving the amount of P77, 500 as his yearend bonus.