PNP stops salary deductions for payments to loan sharks

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde has put his foot down on excessive interest rates loan sharks charge PNP members.

The PNP Finance Service has discontinued salary deductions from PNP personnel for loan payments to six lending firms and announced that creditor-PNP members must settle their financial obligations on their own. They have been ordered to transact directly with the lending firms to avoid penalties and surcharges.

The PNP chief also ordered the PNP Committee on Accreditation and Automatic Deduction (CAAD) to conduct inventories and identify those who have been victimized by loan sharks.

The CAAD named six lending firms that received the most complaints from creditor-PNP members. They are the Government Civil Servants Multi-Purpose Cooperative (GCSMPCC), Yaman at Kabuhayan ng Kawal at Pulis Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Yakkap MPC), Finance Family Multi-Purpose Cooperative (FFMPC), Kooperatiba ng Pulis at Sundalo Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Koopulis MPC), Pulis Kapit Bisig Multi-Purpose Cooperative (PKBMPC) and Tagapagtaguyod Multi-Purpose Cooperative (TMPC).

To date, 74 PNP personnel have filed individual complaints before the PNP Finance Service about the excessive salary deductions that went beyond the terms in the loan contracts they had signed with the lending firms.

The PNP chief also directed CAAD and other directorial staff to re-examine and purge the list of private lending organizations that are providing finance services to PNP personnel.

He also instructed the committee to coordinate with the Cooperative Development Authority and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.