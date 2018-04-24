PNP tags slain Leyte mayor’s bailiwicks as poll hotspots

ALBUERA, Leyte: At least five villages in this town have been identified by the Philippine National Police (PNP) as election hotspot areas for this May 14 village and youth council polls. Senior Insp. Ronald Espina, town chief of police, identified the areas as Tinag-an, Balugo, Mahayahay, Sherwood and Binolho villages, citing history of election-related violence. The poll-related incidents in the past arose from political rivalries, presence of private armed groups and reports on proliferation of loose firearms. Espina said the villages are also known to be the stronghold of the Espinosa drug group in previous years led by slain Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa and detained self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa. Aside from monitoring the presence of private armed groups, the local police force also keeps an eye on candidates included in their drug watch list. Espina has stepped up their campaign against illegal drugs after receiving reports that illegal drugs trade is gaining traction with the regrouping of former drug group members.