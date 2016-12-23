PNP Task Force ‘Paputok’ nabs 5

THE Bulacan PNP Task Force “Paputok” arrested five persons, including a minor, and confiscated numerous illegal firecrackers in an operation they conducted against manufacturers of illegal pyrotechnics in Bocaue town on Thursday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting Bulacan Provincial Director, identified the apprehended suspects as Jen Alvarico, 30, native of Gen. Santos City and resident of Barangay Igulot; Presaldo Simplicio, 56; Ernie Genova, 23; Renato Sionco Jr., 38, of Barangay Biniang 1st and a minor of Barangay Igulot all of Bocaue town. Caramat said the manufacturing sites are owned by Elsie Lachama, Noel Ignacio and Renato Sionco Jr. Recovered from the sites were numerous sacks/reams of Sawa, Super Lolo, Plapla and Cabasi; Binladen, Sky-Rocket, Kwitis, Five-Star and several kinds of pyrotechnics and sacks of unfinished products and chemicals. An appropriate criminal complaint is now being prepared for filing against the suspects.

FREDERICK SILVERIO