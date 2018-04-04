PNP to seek solicitor general’s opinion on SC order for report on 4,000 slain drug suspects

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will seek the opinion of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on the Supreme Court decision ordering the PNP to submit documentation on the 4,000 individuals who were killed in the government’s anti-drug campaign, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The PNP respects the resolution of the Supreme Court but will take the legal recommendation of the Solicitor General on the matter,” Chief Supt. John Bulalacao said in a statement.

He also reiterated that the police campaign against illegal drugs was “constitutional, legal, and implemented in the interest of public safety.”

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said that disclosing information on the slain individuals would risk the lives of police personnel involved in “Operation Tokhang,” the PNP campaign against drugs.

In a session in Baguio City, the Supreme Court justices affirmed their decision to the PNP in denying the appeal filed by the Office of the Solicitor General in January.

The high tribunal ordered the PNP to comply within 15 days from receipt of notice. ROY NARRA