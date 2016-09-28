PNP trains guns on drug lords

AFTER focusing on drug users and pushers, the Philippine National Police (PNP) will train its guns on High Value Targets (HVT) or drug lords as it shifts to the next phase of its intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

PNP chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said since the police was given a six-month extension to carry out its mission to rid the country of illegal drugs, they will evaluate their performance and modify their strategy if needed.

“Magsi-shift tayo, may ginagawa tayo na panibagong campaign plan: Double Barrel 2. So may pagbabago iyong [present campaign]after three months. Iyon kasi ang timeline namin. After three months, i-evaluate namin ang performance ng lahat ng units then pag-aralan namin ang success ng campaign plan na iyan (We will be shifting to a new campaign plan: Double Barrel 2. So there will be changes in the present campaign. After three months, we will evaluate the performance of all our units to determine if the campaign had been a success),” dela Rosa said.

He said one of the modifications in the intensified anti-drug campaign is the focus on High Value Targets (HVT).

The government is on its third month of its campaign against illegal drugs, which is mostly focused on street-level drug pushers and users.

The PNP chief earlier said that he is considering creating a special group that will hunt down drug lords.

“With the number of surrenderers that we have processed, the number of arrests we have made, the number of deaths from police operations and with the meager supply of shabu that is now circulating in the market and the higher, exorbitant price of shabu right now, that means we are winning in the war against drugs,” dela Rosa said.

He said the police will be able to do more with the additional six months given them to carry out the campaign against drugs.

“Nagpapasalamat ako na dinagdagan pa ni Presidente, in-extend ang aking pagseserbisyo dahil sinabi ko naman talaga na kapag failure ako, after six months mag-surrender ako sa kanya dahil I don’t deserve to be Chief PNP dahil hindi ko kinaya ang trabaho na pinagawa niya sa akin. So nagpapasalamat ako na may trabaho pa ko after six months (I am grateful that the President extended my service because I did tell him that if I failed after six months, I will surrender to him because I do not deserve to be the Chief PNP. So I am thankful that I still have a job after six months),” dela Rosa said, adding that he police will not waver in its campaign against illegal drugs.

“Magmamadali pa rin tayo para as soon as possible kung pwede matapos na kaagad. But not to the extent na ma-sacrifice ang quality over quantity di ba because we are running out of time. Nagmamadali tayo tapos ma-sakripisyo ang quality of work, hindi natin gagawin yan. Basta ang intensity ganoon pa din (We are working hard so that our mission will be finished as soon as possible. We are in a rush but we will not sacrifice the quality of work. The intensity will be like before),” he added.