PNP vows maximum tolerance

Police officers will observe maximum tolerance in dealing with rallyists on Tuesday, Labor Day, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday.

“As a policy, our security forces will remain tolerant to lawful activities but we will be firm and uncompromising in addressing acts of willful violence, disobedience, anarchy and disrespect for the rule of law,” PNP chief Oscar Albayalde said in a news briefing.

He said 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in Metro Manila to keep the peace and monitor protest rallies.

Labor groups Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Nagkakaisa Labor coalition (NAGKAISA) said 30,000 workers will join the rally in Mendiola, Manila.

“I don’t belittle KMU but for the past two years, we saw that only few join their protest. Last year, there were only around 3,000 to 5,000 so we should not expect that they can reach 15,000 but they cannot be taken for granted,” Albayalde said.

He reminded groups to be vigilant because hostile protesters may disrupt the peace.

“They should avoid mixing with armed people because there are times that there are armed people joining protests,” Albayalde said.

Simultaneous protest rallies will also be held in Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro.

The police and military said no threat was seen on Labor Day although the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) admitted that some groups may take advantage of the situation.

“As of now, there is no specific threat monitored directed towards the celebration of Labor Day. However, we cannot discount the possibility that some groups may take advantage of the situation, thus, the AFP will take proactive measures to (safeguard) our citizens,” Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr., AFP spokesman, said in a statement.

“We call on our brothers and sisters from the labor sector to be one with us in observing Labor Day in a peaceful and orderly way. We encourage everyone to conduct a non-violent and constructive dialogue with the government instead of rallies in the streets that usually cause severe traffic and disrupt the normal activities of people and sometimes lead to violence,” Datuin added.

with DEMPSEY REYES