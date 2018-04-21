PNP warns men against ‘fierce’ drug syndicates

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday warned law enforcers to be careful in the government’s war on drugs since syndicates are out to defend their illegal trade no matter what it takes.

The warning came a day after simultaneous drug raids in Bulacan left 13 suspects dead and led to the arrest of 67 suspects including movie and television actor Julio Diaz on Friday.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said in a statement, “Let this serve as a reminder to PNP operatives to be careful and cautious in their operations to preclude becoming casualties during anti-illegal drugs operations.”

The series of drug raids and operations were conducted on the first day PNP Chief Director Oscar Albayalde assumed the position director general Ronald de la Rosa vacated.

Albayalde said he will continue De la Rosa’s programs in the war on drugs such as Oplan Tokhang and Oplan Double Barrel.

Both programs were met with criticisms from human rights groups and religious institutions, describing them as “inhumane” and “anti-human rights.”

The operation in Bulacan, dubbed as “Province-wide Simultaneous Operations on Illegal Drugs,” started on Friday morning and ended at 12 noon.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Police Director, said that as of noontime, 49 police operations were conducted with 46 buy-busts, two in serving of search warrant and one in police checkpoint.

The drug suspects were slain in Bocaue, Pandi, Santa Maria, Malolos City, Plaridel, Pulilan, Baliwag, San Rafael, with the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), with the Intelligence Branch of the Provincial Police Office, while three were in San Jose del Monte City.

Police officials said the 13 suspects “fought back” forcing the operatives to retaliate.

Confiscated during the operations were 72.04 grams of shabu, 510 grams of cannabis valued at P488,439, drug paraphernalia and 15 firearms with assorted caliber.