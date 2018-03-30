PNP warns vs off-campus activities in rebel areas

The Philippine National Police (PNP) warned students from participating in off-campus activities in insurgency-affected areas as these may be underground work of groups infiltrated by rebel groups.

PNP spokesman Chief Supt. John Bulalacao reminded students and parents to be wary of extra-curricular activities that are not approved by school officials like social immersion programs, teach-ins, symposia, and social field work where there are members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

He said this after the PNP received reports that some university students were seen in some CPP-NPA activities including armed clashes with government security troops.

Some militant youth and student organizations are reported to be participating in CPP-NPA indoctrination and underground social immersion courses in training camps in the hills during the academic break of the students.

“I advise these students to avoid compromising situations and possible conflict with the law while engaged in CPP-NPA activities,” Bulalacao said.

March 29 is the founding anniversary of the NPA.

The PNP is continously waging attacks against the remaining guerilla fronts of the CPP-NPA in provinces and it can put the students’ lives in danger, Bulalacao added.

On March 11, Josephine Lapira, a student of the University of the Philippines (UP) in Manila, was one of the 15 casualties in the clash between government troops and the NPA. Lapira was said to be a member of the rebel group.

Myles Abasin, a student of UP-Cebu who is also an alleged NPA member, was captured by military troops in a clash in Negros Oriential on March 5.

Human rights group Karapatan previously cried foul over Abasin’s arrest, saying the clash was fabricated and the government was conducting a crackdown on individuals who are criticizing the Duterte administration.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa on Monday ordered all unit commanders to fortify their community defenses in preparation for the NPA’s founding anniversary.