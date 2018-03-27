PNPA cadets face criminal charges

Criminal charges will be filed against nine cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) who mauled six new graduates last week.

PNPA Director Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol said two of the victims — Police Inspectors Yla Lambenecio and Arjay Divino — will file criminal charges against the nine lower class cadets who mauled them in the PNPA barracks after the graduation rites on March 21.

Five of the suspects were identified as Donald Kissing, Jem Peralta, Clint Baguidodol, Paul Macalalad, and Loreto Tuliao Jr. The rest were only identified with their surnames: Calamba, Coplat, Amanon.

The other victims — Mark Kevin Villares, Floyd Traqueña, Jan Paul Magmoyao, and Arjay Cuasay – said they will not press charges.

Initial investigation showed that at least 13 cadets could have been involved in the incident.

Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa called for a stop of the violent “tradition” at the academy.

“It’s sad to say, it promotes a cycle of violence because if the tradition is stopped then this would not happen every year,” he said.

The six PNPA graduates landed in hospital after they were punched and beaten with arnis sticks.

Adnol said the cadets will be dismissed from the Academy if they will be found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct of unbecoming a cadet.