PNPA officers to get promotion breaks

Uniformed officers assigned to the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) will have more opportunities for promotion, according Local Government (DILG) Acting Secretary Eduardo Año.

This is in response to the Bureau of Inquiry’s recommendation on the PNPA mauling case that uniformed personnel assigned to the academy should have more opportunities for promotion.

Año said he found out uniformed personnel assigned to the field rather than training cadets were either

sidetracked or left behind in promotion opportunities.

The Board of Inquiry, which was formed to probe the mauling incident, concluded that the PNPA had a lapse in providing sufficient uniformed officers in the academy.

Romeo Magsalos, chairman of the board, previously said there were only four uniformed officers assigned at the PNPA Cadet Affairs Office for over 800 cadets, or one assigned to monitor 200 cadets.

“We are in dire need of more role models and mentors who walk the talk to impart their experiences and learnings to the next generation of public safety officers. Our uniformed men and women who accept the challenge to mentor these aspiring cadets should not be left behind in terms of promotion,” Año said in a statement.

He also said that he will go to PNPA this month to talk to Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) president retired Gen. Ricardo de Laon and PNPA Director Chief Supt Joseph Adnol to review the “rituals” happening inside the academy, and implement systematic reforms to prevent similar mauling incidents in the future. The PPSC is under the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The PNPA, which is run by PPSC, was in hot water after six new police inspectors were beaten up by a group of underclass men after the former’s graduation rites on March 21.