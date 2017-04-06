PNPA valedictorian gets warm homecoming

COTABATO CITY: Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi led local communities here in giving the valedictorian of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 2017 a warm homecoming.

Police Inspector Macdum Darping Enca, top graduate of Masidlak Class of 2017 is a Maguindanao native who was born and raised in Cotabato City.

Guiani-Sayadi presented the young police lieutenant with a plaque of citation in recognition of his academic achievement and the first Muslim officer to achieve the highest honor in the PNPA’s history.

In her message during a reception, the mayor urged the city’s Muslim, Christian and lumad youth to emulate the example of Enca.

Enca was also honored by officials of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao through a special citation presented by Mayor Shameem Mastura.

Enca finished elementary and high school with honors at the Sultan Kudarat Islamic Academy.