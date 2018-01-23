PNR to buy trains from Indonesia

THE Philippine National Railways has signed a P485.3-million contract to buy two train sets from Indonesian company PT. Industri Kereta Api (PT INKA), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

According to the department, the move is part of PNR’s reliability and availability program. Funds for the purchase come from the 2015 General Appropriations Act.

The trains are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2019 for commissioning and testing.

The purchase would be PNR’s first in 40 years, since most of its trains were “donated cars or part of national loan packages,” the DOTr said in a statement.

The PNR currently has 21 train sets, of which six are active.

“We should have 10 sets by the first week of February,” PNR General Manager Junn Magno said.