PNR hikes fares starting July 1

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has announced that the state-run Philippine National Railways will raise fares starting July 1, the first increase in 20 years.

The existing minimum fare of P10 will go up to P15, according to the DoTr. Fare structure will be adjusted from P0.71 per kilometer to P1.07 per kilometer.

“We are only implementing a fare increase that has been long delayed for more than 20 years,” PNR General Manager Junn Magno said in a text message sent to reporters over the weekend.

“The fare increase now is expected to raise additional revenue for the maintenance of [the state agency’s]existing rolling stock, tracks and operating stations,” according to PNR.

The decision was based on a December 2014 PNR board resolution stating that there has to be a fare hike as the PNR, the oldest existing train system in the Philippines, has already “become financially uncompetitive compared to bus, jeepney and LRT [Light Tail Transit] fares, per kilometer.”

The PNR currently connects Tutuban station in Manila to Mamatid station in Laguna province, south of Manila.

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO