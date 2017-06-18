PNR increases fare to P15 starting on July 1

In a bid to be “financially competitive” with the other modes of transport operating in the country, the state-run Philippine National Railways (PNR) announced that it would increase its fare to P15 per passenger from P10 starting on July 1.

“We are only implementing a fare increase that has long been delayed for more than 20 years,” PNF General Manager Jun Magno said in a text message to reporters over the weekend.

“The fare increase now is expected to raise additional revenue for the maintenance of its existing rolling stock, tracks and operating stations,” the PNR said.

The decision was based on a December 2014 PNR board resolution stating that there has to be a fare increase as the oldest existing train system in the Philippines has “become financially uncompetitive compared to bus, jeepney and LRT fares, per kilometer.”

According to its website, “a minimum of P15 will be charged for the 1st to 14 kilometers and an additional P5 for every zone travelled”.

The PNR currently connects Tutuban station in Manila to Mamatid station in Laguna.

