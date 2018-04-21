Po seeks PH Amateur Open Match Play repeat

Peter Tyler Po hopes to atone for an early exit in a recent match play event with no less than a successful defense of the crown in the Philippine Amateur Open Match Play Golf Championship slated April 23 to 27 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Po bowed to unfancied Jufil Sato in the second round of the MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play at his home course at Cebu Country Club two weeks ago but the 18-year-old Cebuano remains confident of scoring a repeat in the upcoming event he ruled via 4&3 victory over Jolo Magcalayo last year.

Po, however, will have a slew of rivals to contend with, including the club bets raring to cash in on their local knowledge of the Player course, led by Kristoffer Arevalo, Joaquin Gomez, Michael Pizarro and Sean Ramos.

Also vying in the week-long tournament sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour are Leandro Bagtas, Aldo Barro, Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, David Guangko, Riggs Illescas, Luigi Guerrero, Francis Lanuza, Aniceto Mandanas, Gabby Macalaguim, Don Padilla, Pierre Ticzon and siblings Bernard and Delfin Trinos along with Koreans Kim Sang Jin, Lee Sang Min and Sung Yeon Soo.

For details, call the organizing National Golf Association of the Philippines at telefax No. (02) 706-5926 or at Orchard GCC at (02) 982-2000 local 2241.

Harmie Constantino, meanwhile, heads the ladies roster along with Laia Barro, Laurea Duque, Mikha Fortuna, Sofia Legaspi and Sam Lopez with Mactan Golf Club’s Angela Mangana gunning for a follow-up to her surprise victory in the MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play.

Others joining the title hunt are Koreans Jang Yun Ji, Kim Hui Won, Kim Seo Young and Kwon Taeyon and Singapore’s Jacqueline Young.

The field will dispute the placing in a 36-hole stroke play elims on Monday and Tuesday with the top 32 in the men’s and top 16 in the ladies advancing to the knockout phase starting April 25.

The survivors will then play two rounds on April 26 for the quarterfinals and semifinals with the finals in both sides, a 36-hole affair, set on April 27.