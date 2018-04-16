POC declares PSi election invalid

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Ricky Vargas said that they suspended the recognition of Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) headed by its president Lani Velasco after the arbitration committee declared the election of the PSI last February invalid.

Vargas stressed that they would do everything to fast track the case of swimming prior to the start of Asian Games in Indonesia on August 18 to September 2.

“Swimming has just been disqualified and they lose all their privileges as NSAs of the POC until such time we are able to settle all the issues,” Vargas told reporters during his first General Assembly as POC chief on Monday at the Meralco multi-purpose hall in Ortigas

“That was in the resolution but there is a question whether the POC can be a caretaker,” added Vargas, referring to the report made by arbitration committee head Robert Aventajado who made the resolution of disqualifying the PSI.

But the country will be sanctioned in the Asian Games or Southeast Asian Games if they won’t field any swimmers since swimming and athletics are mandatory sports.

“That’s the challenge so we need to resolve this issue the soonest,” said Vargas. “All stakeholders in swimming should be included in the reform of swimming.”

The Manila Times tried to contact Velasco or any PSi officers, but none of them were available for any comment.