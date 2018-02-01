POC election should push through, says Vargas

Alliance of Boxing Associations in the Philippines (ABAP) President Ricky Vargas said the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) holds no legal ground in postponing the February 23 election.

And even if the matter was not tackled in Wednesday’s General Assembly at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City, Vargas is confident the group of Jose “Peping” Cojuangco, Jr. will abide by the court order.

“It’s more of a delaying tactic for the preparation of the election,” Vargas told The Manila Times. “It is a style that they will eventually go on with the election on the 23rd but they will delay it as much as possible and execute it when there is no time for us to question and prepare.”

“That’s what they do. They are master in politics. The court has made a decision and there should be an election because their TRO (temporary restraining order) has not been granted.”

Cojuangco abruptly adjourned the general assembly last Wednesday and his supporters said it was improper to put the February 23 election in the agenda as they have requested for a TRO on that matter.

The Court of Appeals last Monday refused to issue a TRO but Cojuangco’s camp refused to honor the decision.

Vargas said they are just waiting for the court’s instruction to the POC to call for an election.

“I think the court will do that and we’re just going to wait. It is clear that they don’t want to call an election. We held our General Assembly and they don’t want to discuss it. We will report it to the court,” said Vargas.

The boxing chief was disqualified by the POC election committee to run as president with cycling’s Abraham Tolentino as his chairman in 2016, citing their inactive status as members of the assembly.

Cojuangco ran unopposed and won his fourth term but last December, the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 155 nullified the 2016 election and ordered the POC to hold an election on February 23.

“The chance the court will reverse it is very slim and they cannot bring it to the Supreme Court because of an injunction,” Vargas added. Josef T. Ramos