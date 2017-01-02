POC-PSC Task Force to meet Jan. 5

The Philippine Olympic Committee-Philippine Sports Commission (POC-PSC) Task Force will hold a three-day meeting from January 5 to 7 at the Taal Vista Hotel in Tagaytay City to discuss the country’s participation in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PSC Commissioner Charles Maxey said that the meeting would determine and approve the list of athletes that will represent the country in the biennial meet.

“We will be meeting the POC officials and coordinate with what will happen in Malaysia since it is the PSC which will fund them,” said Maxey in an interview.

Expected to attend the meeting are PSC Commissioners Maxey, Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram and Arnold Agustin, Philippine Sports Institute Director Mark Velasco, PSC Executive Director Carlo Abarquez, POC officials Tom Carrasco, Raymond Lee Reyes, Dave Carter and Robert Mananquil as well as three national sports association heads.

“This is the proper channel to talk our concerns for sports. Maybe some of their reasons is to know our needs or tell us about new guidelines,” said Reyes in an interview on Monday.

“It will be a productive day for both parties and I think the POC team is also ready with the program it will present,” he concluded.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez earlier said that the Philippine delegation should surpass its sixth place finish in 2015 with a total medal haul of 29 gold, 36 silver and 66 bronze.

As early as December 23, the POC-PSC Task Force has already informed the SEA Games Federation that the size of its delegation is estimated at 600.

But Reyes added that the number would still be reduced after the evaluation of the Task Force.