POC receives P46M donation

San Miguel Corporation, the Manny V. Pangilinan Group of Companies and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) donated a total of P46 million to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Sunday.

POC President Ricky Vargas, also the PBA chairman received the donation with other POC officers during the halftime break of the game between TNT KaTropa and Ginebra at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“The council will take a look on how we will spend the money especially the Asian Games is coming near. We need to identify the athletes,” Vargas told reporters. We are very thankful for these contributions. Para sa bayan ito at para sa atleta.”