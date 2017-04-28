POC threatens to strip Philta of recognition

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has threatened to withdraw its full recognition of the Philippine Lawn Tennis Association (Philta) as a national sports association (NSA) if its new officers would not follow established rules and guidelines.

POC election observer and legal committee member lawyer Charlie Ho said on Friday that the PHILTA election that was supposed to happen on Friday at the association’s office inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila was postponed because of the ongoing Asean Summit.

“They (Philta) should change the leadership through a valid election and then they should reorganize and institute the necessary reforms after that election,” Ho told The Manila Times in a phone interview. “The new schedule of Philta election is going to be sometime in May, still at the Philta office.”

Ho said that whoever would be elected as officers in May should amend the NSA’s constitution and expand the membership of Philta by inviting more stakeholders.

“If ever they won’t follow those guidelines in two months after their election, the POC will declare their election invalid and the POC will withdraw recognition from Philta as the recognized NSA in the country,” the Netball Philippines president added.

“The ongoing Asean Summit is the main reason why we rescheduled the Philta election. We, at the POC, have decided on this matter to allow members to vote comfortably, if we hold it today, it is not good. Most roads are closed and also there’s the security concern,” said Ho.

“We cannot go look for another venue now to hold the election because of the 15-day written notice required. It’s too late,” he added.

According to Ho, this is the second time the Philta election was reset since February.

JOSEF T. RAMOS