POC yields to court order, will hold election on Feb. 23

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will hold a new election on February 23 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City, as ordered by the court.

The announcement was made through a letter by POC secretary general Steve Hontiveros sent to all national sports associations (NSAs).

Alliance of Boxing Associations in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas and PhilCycling president Abraham Tolentino can now freely run as president and chairman, respectively. The two were barred from participating in the last POC election.

“I am happy that the POC finally decided to follow the rule of law and the voice of reason. And the IOC (International Olympic Committee) should be commended for their straightforward appreciation of the situation. We fought hard to give the NSAs a chance to freely choose and to give an opportunity for meaningful change,” Vargas said in a text message.

“I now look forward to an orderly and fair election hopefully leading to the improvement of our athletes’ lives and Philippine sports in general.”

POC board member Robert Mananquil explained that before the election, an executive board meeting will be held on February 15 to discuss the IOC letter and other matters among them possible amendments in the POC by-laws.

An extraordinary general assembly will be held on February 19 to approve via voting of NSAs the rules for the upcoming election.

“The election will be held as scheduled depending on the February 19 extraordinary general assembly because the IOC wrote a letter to the POC to convene and discuss the provisions [of the POC by-laws]in relation to the active participation,” said Mananquil.

“We are just complying with the Pasig court, but the election should be within the POC charter and by-laws in accordance with the IOC,” added Mananquil. “So on February 19, a particular revision in the by-laws will be discussed and will be resolved by the majority. I think somebody will propose an amendment.”

Last December 1, Judge Maria Gracia Cadiz-Casaclang of RTC branch 155 ruled that the POC executive board has abused its authority in disqualifying Vargas and Tolentino to run in the last POC election.

The POC election committee issued the qualification on grounds that the two were not active participants during general assemblies.