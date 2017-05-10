Pocari, Creamline clash in key PVL matchup

Pocari Sweat and Creamline clash today in a duel of fancied teams coming off contrasting stints even as the Power Smashers zero in on the second spot against Air Force in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The resurgent Lady Warriors seek a third straight win after back-to-back losses as they take on a Creamline side reeling from a five-set setback to the Power Smashers late Tuesday that dropped the Alyssa Valdez-led squad to fifth in the six-team field.

That should give the defending champion Pocari Sweat the edge in their 6:30 p.m. faceoff with Creamline with coach Rommel Abella hoping to draw another balanced scoring from starters Myla Pablo, Jeanette Panaga, Elaine Kasilag and Maricar Nepomuceno, who combined for 47 hits in their straight-set romp over the Perlas Spikers last Tuesday.

That evened Pocari’s card at 2-2 with the Lady Warriors out to close out their first round stint in the opening season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision with another victory.

But the Cool Smashers will also be going all out to bounce back into contention although Valdez would need solid support from the rest to get back into the winning groove.

Valdez put on another 27-hit effort but the Cool Smashers still fell short, dropping a sorry 23-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 13-15 decision to the Power Smashers who forced a three-way for second at 2-2 with the Lady Warriors and the Perlas Spikers.

BaliPure remains way ahead with a 3-0 card.

Aurea Racraquin actually scored 16 points to back up Valdez while Ivy Remulla and Pau Soriano combined for 17 markers but the Power Smashers, with Regine Arocha, Jovelyn Prado and Katherine Villegas combining for 47 points, proved steadier in the end to snare the victory.

The Power Smashers seek a follow-up to that win against Air Force, down in the cellar with a 1-3 slate, at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sta. Elena shoots for the solo lead in the men’s side of the tournament backed by Mikasa and Asics as it battles winless Instituto Estetico Manila at 1 p.m.