Pocari seeks to firm up PVL lead vs Perlas

Pocari Sweat shoots for a fifth straight win against a resurgent Perlas side even as Creamline and BaliPure tangle in a duel of fancied teams in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference today at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

On a four-game run after dropping their first two games, the Lady Warriors look to extend their charge in their 6 p.m. duel with the Perlas Lady Spikers, who, however, are also coming off a big win over the weekend.

Perlas, bannered by former Ateneo and UP stars, stunned the erstwhile unbeaten BaliPure side, rallying from two sets down to pound out a 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-12 decision to gain solo third at 3-2.

But Pocari later swept the Power Smashers to seize the solo lead at 4-2 with BaliPure dropping to second at 3-1.

The Power Smashers also slid to fourth at 3-3 while Creamline, which outlasted Air Force in five, improved to 2-3 but remained out of the Final Four picture.

That should make the Cool Smashers’ 4 p.m. clash with the Water Defenders a must-win game with Alyssa Valdez, Pau Soriano, Aurea Racraquin and Ivy Remulla going up against Grethcel Soltones, Aiko Urdas, Risa Sato and Jerrili Malabanan.

Meanwhile, the organizing Sports Vision hinted at going all-Filipino if the International Transfer Certificates (ITC) of the league’s imports won’t be granted by the FIVB today.

“If the ITCs will not be given today, we have no choice but to go all-Filipino the rest of the way,” said Sports Vision Ricky Palou.

The imports suiting up are BaliPure’s Jennyfer Brooke Keddy and Jang Bualee, Creamline’s Kuttika Kaewpin and Laura Schaudt, Air Force’s Patcharee Saengmuan, Perlas’ Rupia Inck and Naoko Hashimoto, Michelle Strizak and Edina Selimovic and the Power Smashers’ Hyapha Amporn and Kannika Thipachot.

Action in the men’s side of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics also resumes today with Army and Cignal clashing at 1 p.m. today.