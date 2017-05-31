Pocari seeks PVL semis vs Perlas

Pocari Sweat guns for the third semifinal berth while Perlas tries to force at least a tie for playoff for the last Final Four seat as the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference quarterfinals winds up today at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Creamline also seeks to stay in the semis hunt as it tangles with winless Air Force in the other vital quarters pairing in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Pocari, led by import Michelle Strizak and local aces Myla Pablo, Cai Nepomuceno and Desiree Dadang, zeroed in on the third semis seat with a five-set win over Creamline last Tuesday with the defending champions all fired-up to go for a sweep of the single round quarters with a victory over the Perlas Spikers at 6:30 p.m. and join early semifinalist BaliPure and the Power Smashers.

The Cool Smashers, on the other hand, are out to bounce back from that setback against the Lady Jet Spikers in their 4 p.m. duel.

Fans could expect another pair of five-setters that has marked the quarters battle, underscoring the level playing field with the Lady Warriors leaning on their championship experience to escape with back-to-back thrillers over the Jet Spikers and the Cool Smashers.

That despite the fact that the Lady Warriors are playing minus an import replacement as Krystal Rivers still unable to suit up pending the issuance of her ITC (International Transfer Certificate).

While a triple-tie at 2-1 could ensue, a three-way battle for the last semis berth is also a possibility with Air Force, despite its 0-2 card, hoping to upend Creamline coupled with a Pocari victory. The FIVB rules on match quotient will break the ties.

Meanwhile, Army and Instituto Estetico Manila clash at 1 p.m. for the last semis berth in the men’s side of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.