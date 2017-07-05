Pocari survives Perlas, wrests PVL lead

Myla Pablo saved two set points and Pocari Sweat hacked out a tough 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 27-25 victory over Perlas-BanKo to grab the lead in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan last night.

Pablo unleashed back-to-back power hits over two defenders to tie it at 24 and 25 in the fourth then Desiree Dadang scored on a dump and the Lady Warriors clinched it on an Ella de Jesus’ attack error.

It was Pocari Sweat’s second straight win following its similar 3-1 romp over UP last Sunday although this time, the Lady Warriors needed to toughen up after blowing a seven-point cushion in the fourth.

Back-to-back kill blocks and Pablo’s three-straight hits on set and combination plays shattered a 10-all count and gave Pocari an 18-11 lead.

But the Perlas-BanKo Spikers struck back behind Rapnl Aguilar, Sue Roces and Amanda Villanueva aided by Pocari’s miscues, forcing a tie at 22 and wresting the lead at 24 and 25.

Perlas-Banko fell to 0-2.

Pablo finished with a match-high 23 points and drew solid backing from Elaine Kasilag, Jeanette Panaga and Cai Nepomuceno as the Lady Warriors went 2-0 after going 0-2 in Reinforced Conference which they won over the BaliPure Water Defenders.

Despite the big start, new coach Rico de Guzman was far from being pleased.

“We have a tendency to lead big then commit a spate of errors,” said de Guzman. “Good thing we made important adjustments late in the game and Myla (Pablo) came through with those crucial hits.”

Earlier, Air Force recovered in the decider and stopped Sta. Elena, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10, to stay in joint lead with newcomer Megabuilders, who blasted Café Lupe, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13, with two straight wins in the men’s side of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.