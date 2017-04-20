Pocari Sweat to begin title defense in PVL

Powerhouse Pocari Sweat will be parading two imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as the United States in its title-retention bid in the 2017 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference beginning on April 30 at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Warriors tapped the services of middle hitter Edina Selimovic from Bosnia and Herzegovina and American outside spiker Michelle Strizak in the opening conference of the tournament previously known as the Shakey’s V-League.

The 25-year-old Selimovic played for the Little Rock Trojans volleyball team and was part of the AVCA Southwest All-Region Team and All-Sun Belt Team in 2015 and 2016 while the 6-foot-1 Strizak made an impact in major tournaments in Illinois.

The reinforcements will be joining forces with mainstays Myla Pablo, Desiree Dadang, Maricar Nepomuceno, Elaine Kasilag and setter Gyzelle Sy along with new recruits Fille Cainglet Cayetano, Jessey De Leon and former National Collegiate Athletic Association Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jeanette Panaga.

Out to dethrone the Lady Warriors are Creamline Cool Smashers, BaliPure Water Defenders, Power Smashers, Perlas Spikers and Philippine Air Force Jet Spikers.

Creamline got Thai Kuttika Kaewpin and American Laura Schaudt who saw action for Cignal HD Spikers in the Philippine Superliga.

Besides the two imports, Creamline signed three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines MVP Alyssa Valdez, Cesca Racraquin, Aerial Patnongon, Coleen Bravo, Jamela Suyat, Janet Serafica, Ivy Remulla and Maria Paulina Soriano.

On the other hand, Perlas Spikers will lean on American settler Kaylee Manns and Brazilian open spiker Rupia Inck while Air Force has former Thailand national volleyball team skipper Patcharee Saenmuang as import.

BaliPure has yet to name its reinforcements.

Pocari Sweat opens its campaign against Power Smashers at 2 p.m. while Creamline and Perlas Spikers tussle at 4 p.m. to be followed by the game between Air Force and BaliPure at 6 p.m.