Pockets of paradise: Spotlight on English gardens

English Gardens have a laid back style that makes you feel as if you were walking through some secret garden maze. The tall flowering plants wave at you as you make your step on the path, as peacefully as the dawn of sunrise.

The style of the garden is composed of tall and short flowering plants with a combination of low shrubs. You can never go wrong with rose bushes in an English garden. Usually there is a water feature such as a fountain or a small lake, or sometimes, it is a deck, a maze or a simple tea area.

Roman gardens

In the first century AD, the Roman conquerors of Britain planted the early English gardens. One of the most well known gardens is of the Royal Family gardens. This bourgeois style is similar to the style first introduced by the Romans. Another common sight in Roman gardens is a vegetable or herb patch for cooking.

Anglo-Saxon period

Little is known about the gardens of Anglo-Saxon England, which is another way of saying that the warlike Anglo-Saxons probably did not hold gardening to be important.

Monastic gardens

In the Middle Ages, gardens became more important once more in British life. Kitchen gardens and herb gardens became a must to grow. In monasteries, they decided to grow these gardens for food and medicine. Later on, this practice spread to other townsfolk.

A little unkempt

Comparing this garden style to others, this style is more carefree and a little unkempt. Aside from the solid formal boarders of the hedges, the other plants are usually tall and overgrown, with clumps full with flowers.

Layer your flowering plants

Roses, Lavender, Delphinium and many other colorful options are staples to making this style. The English are all about flowers. Add some draping plants to your tall trees to have a romantic look. Layer them forming beautiful patterns and lines for aesthetics and landscaping.

Add a touch of romance

Among the different garden styles, the English garden sweeps lovers off their feet. Indeed, flowers can’t soothe an empty stomach but can tame even the coldest heart. Add some finishing touches for a romantic spot like a fountain, a tea area, bench or small pond.

English Garden styles at a glance

• Roman Britain: formal, low hedges

• Medieval: small enclosed, with turf seats and mounds

• Tudor: knot gardens, enclosed in hedges or walls

• Stuart: formal Italianate and French styles

• Georgian: informal, landscaped, open parkland

• Victorian: bedding plants, colorful, public gardens

• 20th Century+: mixed styles, herbaceous borders