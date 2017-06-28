SENATOR Grace Poe said the planned expanded number coding scheme of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) would need a thorough study since it would affect both motorists and commuters.

Poe, head of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said the MMDA must first conduct first a series of consultations with the affected sector to avoid being accused of resorting to knee-jerk reactions to resolve the traffic woes.

“The planned expanded number coding scheme needs serious study and must go through consultations with the affected sectors,” the senator said.

“Is this the most effective solution? Do we really need this? Is there a possibility that this will even worsen the situation instead of offering solution to the problem?” she said.

Poe added: “We understand the great challenge being faced by MMDA to address traffic in Metro Manila. But there is no necessity to become impulsive in finding solutions.” BERNADETTE TAMAYO