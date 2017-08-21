Poe cites Quezon’s child care project

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Senator Grace Poe lauded the project of Gov. David Suarez –Q1k or Quezon first 1,000 days – officially launched on Monday) at the Quezon Convention Center, saying the project will greatly benefit young children and help lessen malnutrition in the country. Q1K, a project designed to take care a child’s first 1,000 days (from conception to two years of age) is conceptualized by Suarez to address the high number of malnutrition in the province. The Q1K includes monitoring of the child in the womb by providing vitamins and regular check up of the mother and giving supplemental food to the child up to his/her two years. Poe said the project is expected to eventually eradicate malnutrition in the country, citing 29,000 children die every year because of malnutrition. She assured Suarez of her support to secure budget for Q1K in the Senate and urged him to submit the full program dynamics of the project.