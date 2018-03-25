Poe files bill to put up scholarship commission

SEN. Grace Poe has sought the establishment of the National Scholarship Commission that will solely process scholarship grants and other “financial support windows” to deserving Filipino students.

She filed on March 19 Senate Bill 1752 seeking a “unified system” of extending and processing scholarship grants, student loan programs, subsidies, or bursaries for the Filipino youth.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that almost 10 percent of the estimated 39 million Filipinos aged 6 to 24 years old are out-of-school children and youth (OSCY).

The common reasons for not attending school were marriage or family matters (42.3%), high cost of education or financial concerns (20.2%), and lack of personal interest (19.7%).

Nationwide, about 53% of OSCY belong to families whose income fall at the bottom 30% based on their per capita income, the PSA said.

“It is the goal of this proposed legislative measure to bring available existing and future free education to OSCY and other qualified individuals for the latter to meaningfully avail of the same in an attempt to slowly significantly bring down the number of OSCY and take them out of the cycle of poverty,” Poe said.

Under the bill, the proposed NSC will come up with an updated database of OSCY and other qualified individuals for the program.

It will also “reach out” to the OSCY and other qualified individuals to help them get back to school.

“Ever since, formal education had taken the backseat for our countrymen with insufficient and/or low income,” the senator said. “Formal education has not been considered as a priority and/or necessity for our less fortunate kababayans (fellowmen).”