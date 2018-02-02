Poe not proposing to ban Facebook

SEN. Grace Poe on Thursday denied reports that she was proposing to ban Facebook in the country.

The senator was reacting to a viral Facebook post that showed her asking one resource person during Tuesday’s Senate public hearing on fake news, on whether government officials could ban Facebook in the Philippines.

“That’s fake news. That’s not true. First of all, that’s counterproductive, wrong. That was indeed a disinformation,” Poe said in a television interview.

She noted that the “trending” Facebook video had been spliced to make it appear that the senator wanted to ban Facebook use.

“Of course we cannot stop [what was being spread online]. I, myself, is on Facebook. My children are also on it. Many of our fellowmen access news on Facebook,” Poe said.

Poe, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, wants to compel the attendance of Facebook executives in the next hearing to discuss the “algorithms” that the company uses to control what information appears in a user’s news feed.

She noted that governments in the European Union have initiated a crackdown to fight fake news, compelling social media sites to flag illegal, hateful, defamatory and racist expressions within 24 hours.

Malacañan Palace said on Thursday restricting fake news would be “heavily unconstitutional” as it would trample upon freedom of expression.

“Any content-based restriction is heavily presumed to be unconstitutional. Any content-based restriction is also a form of prior restraint,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a press briefing in Baguio City.

“There is a lot of jurisprudence that says that what is important is for us to have a free marketplace of ideas,” Roque, a former law professor.

WITH RALPH U. VILLANUEVA