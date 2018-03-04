Poe seeks probe of luggage theft in airports

Sen. Grace Poe pushed for a Senate investigation of the rising cases of luggage theft in airports, saying it could affect passenger security and safety if the issue is not addressed.

Poe, who heads the committee on public services, filed Senate Resolution 644 directing the proper Senate panel to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on new cases of bukas bagahe or luggage pilferage in airports.

She cited several reports about passengers claiming that their luggage were opened at the airport.

“The government needs to protect its people, especially OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), who work so hard to earn a living,” Poe said in filing the resolution.

She added that pilferage in airports is a huge security threat that may lead to loss of confidence of potential tourists and investors.

President Rodrigo Duterte in February terminated the contract of aviation service provider Miascor after a luggage theft incident at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga was reported on January 18.

Six employees of Miascor assigned at the Clark International Airport were terminated and are facing administrative charges because of the incident.

“While administrative and criminal charges have been filed against the perpetrators who happened to be employees of a ground handling firm, this failed to serve as deterrent for similar incidents to occur,” Poe said, citing another baggage pilferage incident on February 9 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

She said there were other passengers who claimed to be victims of airport theft and have posted their experience on social media.