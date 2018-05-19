Poe seeks probe of Grab abuses

SEN. Grace Poe has sought an inquiry on government policies and measures to address increasing cases of alleged abuses committed by Grab drivers.

She filed on May 2 Resolution 719 directing the Senate Committee on Public Services to conduct an inquiry “on the policies, plans, penalty system and remedial measures that can be formulated on the increasing cases of abusive drivers in Grab, taxis, and other common carriers considering that the present relevant statutes mandate that they are bound to observe extraordinary diligence for the safety and protection of passengers.”

Poe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services, said Grab became the sole operating TNVS (transport network vehicle service) in the Philippines in April when it merged with its former competitor, Uber.

“Immediately after the reported merger, riders began to complain of unduly high fares from Grab, which led to calls to set a cap on their fares,” the senator said.

She also cited reports about the abusive behavior of some taxi drivers.

“The high fares were compounded with reports of unresponsive and even frequent cancellation by Grab drivers who would at times not even show up at their rider’s location,” the senator said.

“Due to the above events, Grab is exercising a de facto monopoly, a dominant position in the TNVS market, independently from competitors, customers, suppliers, or consumers,” Poe said. “Although other competitors are forthcoming, it will take a while before they are fully integrated in the local market.”