Poe seeks review of credit card law

CREDIT card holders who have been subjected to harassment by abusive debt collectors found an ally in Sen. Grace Poe who is seeking a legislative review of existing laws in a bid to put an end to unfair collection practices.

Poe, who heads the Senate committee on public services, said that for many years, debtors were helpless against credit card collectors who have been pressuring them and using crooked ploys to collect money.

While Poe agreed that debtors should pay what they owe, she denounced abusive collectors who use the poor financial standing of credit card holders as a license to harass or threaten consumers with delinquent accounts to compel them to pay.

One of the “most notorious” and “crooked” ways of collecting money was threatening the debtor that a case has been filed in court and that the same was being handled by a supposed law firm, and using barangay (village) watchmen and men in uniform to force the borrower to pay.

In some cases, collectors enter the cardholder’s house in the guise of delivering a package. They will then threaten the cardholder that her property will be garnished.

Other “dirty tactics” also include someone calling the debtor’s employer with the intent to smear the reputation of the defaulter, which, in some cases, lead to the sacking of the employee.

“These illegal practices must be stopped to protect consumers from emotional and mental attacks and sleepless nights,” the senator said.

Poe filed Senate Resolution 655 directing the Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies to look into the implementation of Republic Act 10870 or the Philippine Credit Card Industry Regulation Act.

Section 7 of Circular 545 of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) prohibits credit card issuers and third-party collection agencies from resorting to harassment, abuse, or oppression of any person or engage in unfair practices in connection with the collection of any credit card debt.

Poe said her office has been receiving complaints that collecting agencies “continue to harass borrowers in a threatening and offensive move to collect money” on behalf of issuing banks.

She called on the BSP to immediately issue the necessary guidelines that would govern credit card companies and debt collectors as to what constitutes criminal acts punishable under existing laws and policies.