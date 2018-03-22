Poe wants pension for senior citizens

SEN. Grace Poe has filed a bill that will provide a universal social pension for the more than 6.5 million senior citizens nationwide.

She filed Senate Bill 1750 that seeks to amend Republic Act 7432, as amended by RA 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

In filing SB 1750, Poe said that senior citizens are an “extremely vulnerable group.” “They encounter many challenges which are difficult to hurdle due to their old age.”

“As such, they require special protection from the State. The drafter of the 1987 Constitution recognized this and included provisions on the protection of the elderly in our fundamental law,” she said.

She noted that senior citizens rely on other sources of income, such as assistance from their children and on contributory pensions from the Social Security System (SSS) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).”

“This measure thus proposes the provision of a Universal Social Pension for all senior citizens. If enacted into law, all senior citizens will be provided with a pension of P1,500,” the senator said.

According to a study entitled Population Ageing in the Philippines: Issues and Challenges, the elderly population is increasing more than the growth of the total population.

As of 2010, there were 6.5 million elderly Filipinos, accounting for 6.9% of the population. By 2030, the percentage of elderly Filipinos is projected to reach 11.5%.