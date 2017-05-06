POEA announces vacancies in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Taiwan, Japan

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has announced there are closed to 2,000 job vacancies in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan.

Marietta Bellotindos, POEA regional director for the Zamboanga region, said that no placement fee is required since the hiring of employees is government-to-government.

Bellotindos said the job vacancies are as follows: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, two male dentists, 10 physical therapists, 500 female specialist nurses and 50 female factory machine operators.

For Taiwan, 54 factory workers, while Germany is eyeing to hire 400 nurses. Japan, on the other hand, has job opportunities for 150 nurses and 600 care workers.

She advised those interested and qualified to register online at www.poea.gov.ph. and prepare all the necessary documentary requirements to be submitted to the POEA.

Bellotindos urged qualified individuals to avail of the opportunity to be employed in the four countries.

PNA