POEA bans foreigners from recruiting maids

THE Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has suspended the participation of foreign principals or representatives of foreign recruitment agencies (FRAs) with accredited or registered job orders in the recruitment of household service workers amid rampant incidents of abuses against HSWs or domestic helpers.

“Given the increasing number of reported abuses to HSWs, the POEA shall not accept applications for LoA (Letter of Authority) of foreign principals/employers with accredited/registered job orders for HSWs. LoA shall not be issued to recruitment activities which will be conducted within and outside the address stated in the license or of branch offices,” POEA Administrator Bernardo Olali in Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 3 said.

The MC effectively prohibits, among others, foreign principals or their representatives from interviewing applicants for HSWs.

Olalia explained that concerned private recruitment agencies are now fully responsible for the conduct of recruitment activities for manpower requests for HSWs of their principals or employers.

“Licensed recruitment agencies found violating the provisions of this circular or performing activities inconsistent herewith, shall be subjected to administrative sanctions in accordance with the schedule of penalties prescribed under existing POEA rules and regulations, without prejudice to any action which the Bureau of Immigration may take against the foreigner/principal under immigration laws and existing issuances,” the circular said.

The recruitment sector said they would appeal Olalia’s order, saying MC 03 is a virtual ban on HSWs deployment.

In a letter to Olalia, the Society of Hong Kong Association of Recruiters of the Philippines (Sharp) said preventing foreign principals or representatives from interviewing applicants for HSWs is a curtailment of the recruitment activities of licensed agencies.

It pointed out that the main purpose of foreign principals in coming to Manila is to personally select applicants for HSW work for themselves so as to properly match the applicants with the clients of foreign recruitment agencies to prevent any mismatch, which may result in termination or repatriation of the applicants.

The LoA issued by the POEA is requested by licensed agencies in lieu of the Special Working Permits (SWPs) issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and has been the practice since 2001.

In the same letter, the group explained that if the objective of the circular is to reduce the number of workers applying for domestic work, such is unlikely to happen as the government cannot stop Filipinos from seeking greener pastures abroad.

It said licensed agencies are partners of the government in combating illegal recruiters and human traffickers and imposing a ban on interviews or even a deployment ban on HSWs will only aggravate the trafficking of HSWs.

The industry also requested that prior consultation with stakeholders should be the rule instead of the exception as this has been the previous practice of former POEA administrators to promote good and harmonious relations with the recruitment industry.