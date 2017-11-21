POEA execs probed for illegal recuitment

TOP officials of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) are being investigated for their alleged involvement in illegal recruitment.

Labor Undersecretary Bernard Olalia, who is also the POEA officer-in-charge, said being investigated are the office of the POEA administrator, deputy administrators, directors and other officials and employees assigned in sensitive positions related to the processing of documents and the issuance of overseas employment certificate (OEC), among others.

Security guards and janitors tapped by illegal recruiters to deliver documents are also being probed.

Olalia is head of the committee tasked by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd to investigate POEA officials who are in cahoots with illegal recruiters.

“A total revamp, up and down, side to side will be implemented this week, regardless of who appointed them, whether career or presidential appointee,” Olalia said in a news briefing.

First to go will be the officials and personnel holding sensitive positions and those with consistent derogatory record.

“They are still there. But we have already removed two officials holding sensitive positions. They ought to be removed. They are not deputy administrators, they are directors,” he added.

After the investigation, Olalia said administrative and criminal cases will be filed against the erring officials and employees.