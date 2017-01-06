POEA warns again of fake online jobs

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) on Friday reiterated its warning that cautions job applicants on fake job offers proliferating in the Internet through email and social media.

“We were informed that in addition to the previous modus operandi of these unscrupulous scammers, which include sending e-mails to unsuspecting job seekers, they are now prowling for victims in social media. I advise our jobseekers to be extra cautious, and apply only at recruitment agencies licensed by POEA, and deal with licensed agencies with legal job orders,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said after receiving a report from the POEA.

The POEA report said it recently received a forwarded email informing a recipient that he was selected for a supposed employment in Canada with employer representatives already in the Philippines to interview applicants.

The sender promises non-payment of placement and processing fees but applicants are asked to pay P3,800 for slot reservation.

The email sender claims existing partnership with a licensed recruitment agency in the Philippines for the supposed conduct of a seminar and processing of employment documents.

Various jobs are offered including farm laborers, fruit pickers, factory workers, medical staff, caregivers, engineers, truck drivers and office workers.

The scammer entices applicants by offering remunerations such as high salaries, 250 percent overtime pay and paid vacation.

The applicants are instructed to send the reservation fee through a money remittance company.

After receiving the payment, however, the scammer stops communicating with the victims.

According to the POEA, job scammers usually use e-mail and social media to advertise fake job openings, using the names of big companies to give a semblance of truth.

It said another revealing sign that an employment ad is a scam are the glaring spelling and grammatical mistakes.

The POEA lists down the following precautionary measures on how to avoid illegal recruitment:

(1) Do not apply at recruitment agencies not licensed by POEA.

(2) Do not deal with licensed agencies without job orders.

(3) Do not deal with any person who is not an authorized representative of a licensed agency.

(4) Do not transact business outside the registered address of the agency. If recruitment is conducted in the province, check if the agency has a provincial recruitment authority.

(5) Do not pay more than the allowed placement fee. It should be equivalent to one month salary, exclusive of documentation and processing costs.

(6) Do not pay any placement fee unless you have a valid employment contract and an official receipt.

(7) Do not be enticed by ads or brochures requiring you to reply to a Post Office (P.O.) Box, and to enclose payment for processing of papers.

(8) Do not deal with training centers and travel agencies, which promise overseas employment.

(9) Do not accept a tourist visa.

(10) Do not deal with fixers.

Applicants may also visit http://www.poea.gov.ph/air/howtoavoid.htm.

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL