POEMS OF JOSE MARIA SISON

The Guerrilla Is Like A Poet

The guerrilla is like a poet

Keen to the rustle of leaves

The break of twigs

The ripple of the river

The smell of fire

And the ashes of departure.

The guerrilla is like a poet.

He has merged with the trees

The bushes and the rocks

Ambiguous but precise

Well-versed on the law of motion

And master of myriad images.

The guerrilla is like a poet.

Enrhymed with nature

The subtle rhythm of the greenery

The inner silence, the outer innocence

The steel tensile in-grace

That ensnares the enemy.

The guerrilla is like a poet.

He moves with the green brown multitude

In bush burning with with red flowers

That crown and hearten all

Swarming the terrain as a flood

Marching at last against the stronghold.

As endless movement of strength

Behold the protracted theme:

The people’s epic, the people’s war.

1968

* * *

The Bladed Poem

Behold the bladed poem

Tensile and razor-sharp

Cold and glinting silver

In the light or dark

See how the blackbird

Of a hilt flies

Bedecked with pearls

On the firm mobile hand.

Look at each face

On the leaf of steel.

The virile subtle flames,

Images of incised gold.

On one face are toilers

Varied with pike and ore,

Crucible, hammer and anvil,

Water and whetstone.

Plow and carabao on soil,

The oyster in the sea,

Carving and etching tools,

Bowl of acid on a table.

On the other face

Are the same workmen massed

Upright and poised to fight

Behind the radiant flag.

The uprising completes

The figures of labor

And urges another surge

With the well-versed weapon.

Grasp well the bladed poem

And let it sing in your hands.

This kampilan is a talisman

Of the people in red headbands.

1 March 1982