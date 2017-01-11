Poised to be a hit

Many viewers nationwide tuned in to the premiere of Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids as the program’s cute performers impersonated local and international music icons.

“Breakout Child Star” Awra Briguela was named the edition’s first weekly winner, winning 24 points, for his spot-on impersonation of Dionesia Pacquaio. He not only impressed jurors Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, and Ogie Alcasid, but also the social media, where his performance video trended and was widely shared. Briguela won P50,000, and an additional P50,000 to be given to his chosen charity, Harvesters’ Foundation, Inc.

Following him in the ranking were “Dance Sweetheart” AC Bonifacio as Britney Spears (19 points); “Big Shot Belter” Elha Nympha as Beyonce (18 points); and “Talented Cutie” Sam Shoaf as Bruno Mars (17 points). Getting 12 points each were “Bibong Child Wonder” Alonzo Muhlach as Harry Styles of One Direction (12 points); “Musikerong Charmer” Justin Alva as Michael Jackson; “Young Diva ng Masa” Lyca Gairanod as Katy Perry; and “Daytime Princess” Xia Vigor as Selena Gomez.

Others have a chance to improve their rankings because in the show, no one will be eliminated, as their scores are tallied up each week.

This weekend, Briguela will impersonate Daniel Padilla, Bonifacio as Sandara Park; Nympha as Sharon Cuneta; Shoaf as Alicia Keys; Muhlach as Rico J. Puno; Alva as Adam Levine; Gairanod as Lady Gaga; and Vigor as Taylor Swift.

Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids airs Saturday and Sunday nights on ABS-CBN.