Pokemon mania continues

Jollibee brings kids’ playtime to the exciting world of Pokemons with the new “Starters Squad” that comes with every kiddie meal.

The Pokemon Starters Squad includes some adorable new generation Pokemons like Litten, Popplio, Rowlet and brings back a classic fan-favorite, Pikachu. These cute Pokemon toys are definitely meant for playing with friends, as they make playtime more fun with a few cool tricks up their sleeves.

Kids can get creative with these awesome toys as they imagine their own Poke-battles. Push down Pikachu’s tail and see its cheeks light up from an electric discharge as strong as a lightning bolt.

Attach Litten’s tail at the back and pull it downwards to see the Pokemon’s head move sideways as if grooming itself, prepping for a fire fur ball. Popplio can do sea lion tricks as its collar spins when kids slide it on surfaces. Finally, push back Rowlet’s head to flap its wings and let out its grass blades.

The Pokemon Starter Squad will be around until September 30 only.