    Poland to open embassy in PH

    on Expats & Diplomats

    Foreign Undersecretary of State Marek Magierowski and Philippine Ambassador Patricia Ann Paez

    On August 23, Poland’s Foreign Undersecretary of State Marek Magierowski handed over to Philippine Ambassador Patricia Ann Paez the Note from the Government of Poland to the Government of the Philippines requesting the latter for its official consent for the establishment of Poland’s Embassy in Manila on January 2, 2018.

    Undersecretary Magierowski stressed Poland’s desire for greater bilateral engagement with the Philippines and noted the Philippines’ high and sustained economic growth.

    Ambassador Paez said that Poland’s move indicates its positive regard for the Philippines under the Duterte administration. Foreign Undersecretary Magierowski expressed his interest to visit the Philippines which is most likely during the official opening of Poland’s Embassy in Manila.

