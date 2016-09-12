Polestar optimization makes XC90 T8 most powerful Volvo ever

The new generation Polestar Performance Optimization has just been released for the Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine, making the world’s most powerful and cleanest SUV even faster and more inspiring to drive.

The Polestar optimization increases the performance to 421 horsepower and 680 Newton-meters and 0-100 kph in 5.5 seconds, all this with unchanged, class-leading consumption of 2.1 liters/100 kilometers and 43 kilometers of pure electric range.

The new generation Polestar optimization does not only optimize the engine performance, but rather the entire drive train in five key areas. By improving throttle response, gearshift hold, speed and precision, as well as overall engine performance, the XC90 T8 reaches a new level of driving pleasure.

”Just a week after the introduction of the S90 and V90 optimization, we move forward by launching our optimization for the exciting and technically advanced XC90 T8 Twin Engine. This gives customers who want a new level of driving pleasure with their XC90 an easily accessible and attractive performance increase,” said Niels Möller, chief operating officer of Polestar.

One of the main features of the new optimization is the gear hold function that holds the selected gear during cornering at high lateral g-forces. This prevents unwanted gearshifts mid-corner that can unsettle the balance of the car, providing the driver with improved response and control during active driving.

Reigning four-time Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC) champion and Polestar Cyan Racing driver Thed Björk has been part of the optimization development.

”It is amazing for me as a racing and development driver to be able to work with the same kind of technology and philosophy for the XC90 as with my S60 race car. While an SUV like the XC90 might be far from what we usually work with, the core of the optimization is the very same thing. It is about creating driving pleasure and usable performance, something I definitely think we have achieved,” said Björk, who drives a Volvo S60 Polestar TC1 with Drive-E technology in the 2016 FIA World Touring Car Championship.

In the Philippines, the Polestar Performance Optimization option is available for those who would like an amped-up performance for their Volvos. This performance upgrade is available on select model years so it is advisable to call or visit the Volvo Service Center to confirm if your Volvo can be optimized.

All changes as part of the Polestar Performance Optimization are made with certified emissions, fuel consumption, service intervals and Volvo warranties unchanged.