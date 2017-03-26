Police, Army foil another Kadamay ‘invasion’

Police and residents foiled the attempt of some 750 members of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) to occupy another National Housing Authority (NHA) resettlement project in Barangay Bonga Mayor in Bustos, Bulacan on Friday night.

The Kadamay members arrived at Bulacan Heights Housing Project on board 30 passenger jeeps and tried to force their way into the housing units but elements from the Bulacan Provincial Police, soldiers from 48th Infantry Battalion – Philippine Army (IB-PA) and force multipliers blocked their way.

After a peaceful negotiation the Kadamay group voluntarily dispersed at about 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

On March 8, some 6,000 Kadamay members illegally occupied six housing projects in Pandi, Bulacan and have not left since even after an eviction notice was served on March 20 and the NHA gave the occupants one week to vacate the houses or be ejected.

Militant partylist groups belonging to the “Makabayan block” in Congress on Wednesday announced their support to the Kadamay group and said they will to join them in fighting their eviction.

The Kadamay members have occupied Villa Elise; Padre Pio housing project in Barangay Cacarong Bata; houses previously awarded to Bureau of Jail and Penology employees and Bureau of Fire Protection in Barangay Cacarong Matanda; Villa Louise housing site in Barangay Siling Matanda and the Pandi Heights 2 and 3 projects in Barangay Mapulang Lupa.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio earlier said the “Makabayan block” is urging President Rodrigo Duterte and the NHA to recall the March 20 eviction notices and asked the government not to use military force to evict those occupying the housing units.

Tinio said the eviction notice is expected enforced on March 29.