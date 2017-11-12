Police arrest 2 for death of two-year-old child

BIÑAN CITY, Laguna: Police have arrested a tricycle driver and a jobless man for manhandling a two-year-old child, causing her death on Saturday. The city police chief, Supt. Reydante Ariza, identified the suspects as Artsi delos Santos, 20, live-in partner of the victim’s mother and Harvey Capadocia, 23, the victim’s uncle. Both are from Almeda Subdivision in Barangay Dela Paz, this city. Ariza said the victim’s mother reported that she found her daughter lifeless on their bed when she got home from work. The victim was brought to Ospital ng Binan but was declared dead there by the attending physician because of multiple organ failure. During interrogation, Capadocia confessed that he and Delos Santos physically abused the baby girl, resulting in her death. The two will be subjected to drug testing.