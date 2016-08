LIMAY, Bataan: Police on Friday reported the arrest of two suspects in the gun-slay of a teenager last year inside a restaurant here. Chief Insp. Don Dicksie de Dios, Limay police chief, said cousins Joel Acayen, 27 and John Sevilla, 33, of Bario Luz village were accused of murdering college student Aldrin Ganata of Barangay Reformista on September 26, 2015.